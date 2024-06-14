Statement From Governor Hochul on Bump Stocks

“Exactly one month ago, we marked the anniversary of the deadly Buffalo massacre — the horrific day when a hate-fueled gunman murdered ten of our neighbors, using a bump stock to transform his firearm into an even deadlier weapon. Today's Supreme Court decision on bump stocks is a sad day for the families who have lost loved ones in mass shootings and for people across America.

“In New York, we’re doing everything we can to end the scourge of gun violence. We’ve expanded our Red Flag Laws and banned teens from purchasing AR-15 rifles, and will continue to enforce the 2020 law banning bump stocks in New York. Public safety is my top priority — and I’m committed to doing everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe.”