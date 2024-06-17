PharmStars Announces “Digital Innovations in Clinical Trial” Theme for its Fall 2024 Accelerator
PharmStars now accepting application for its 7th cohort: Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials. Startups with a digital innovation apply by July 15, 2024.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its seventh cohort, which will take place in the Fall of 2024 around the theme “Digital Innovations in Clinical Trials.” Startups with a digital product or prototype in this theme area should apply by July 15, 2024.
PharmStars’ Fall 2024 accelerator program is open to startups with digital health solutions that pharmaceutical companies can use to improve or enhance any aspects of clinical trials. Startups with digital innovations in trial design or execution, participant recruitment, data management, or the patient experience are invited to apply by the deadline.
PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU, PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.
The PharmStars program is transformative for startups. Samira Daswani, CEO of Manta Cares and a graduate said, “PharmStars was instrumental in helping us to articulate our value proposition to the pharma industry. PharmStars gave us commercial guidance and invaluable feedback on our business model. PharmStars has built an ecosystem where pharma companies learn about startups, enabling the creation of partnerships between them. I'd recommend PharmStars to any young startup trying to build a pharma-facing company.”
PharmStars’ pharma members will have priority access to the startups that complete the accelerator program. The program will culminate with a private Showcase Event in Boston in November 2024, at which each startup will present to and meet one-on-one with PharmStars’ pharma members.
“Clinical trials are at the core of every biopharma company’s drug development program. Our pharma members are keen to learn about the digital health innovations in clinical trials that startups are developing,” said Naomi Fried, PharmStars’ founder and CEO.
The Fall 2024 program will be PharmStars’ seventh cohort. Sixty-eight digital health startups have successfully graduated from the program since it launched in June 2021. PharmStars graduates include startups of various sizes and stages of financing.
PharmStars graduates benefit tremendously from the program. Rob Milnes, CEO of viO HealthTech, said, “viO recently graduated from the fabulous PharmStars accelerator. We couldn’t recommend this program more highly: real, practical advice and mentoring, and curated introductions to pharma members.”
Applications for the Fall 2024 accelerator program and additional details are available now on the PharmStars website. PharmStars is also currently accepting a limited number of additional pharma and biotech members for 2024. Membership information can also be found at www.PharmStars.com.
PharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com.
