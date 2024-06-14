UM holds Alumni Associations Meeting

MACAU, June 14 - The Alumni and Development Office of the University of Macau (UM) held the Alumni Associations Meeting 2024-cum-Sharing of UM Distinguished Alumnus Sou Chio Fai, with the aim of building a strong alumni community and strengthening ties among UM alumni associations. The event brought together representatives of 19 UM alumni associations formed by alumni from different places.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins said that the support of alumni associations is vital to the university’s development. He expressed hope that the event would deepen the alumni associations’ understanding of the latest developments of UM, and provide a platform for networking and exchange between the various alumni associations, thereby building a strong alumni community. Martins also added that UM is actively coordinating the establishment of an alumni association for alumni in Mozambique, which will be the university’s first alumni association in Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the meeting, representatives of the alumni associations exchanged views on alumni activities and future plans, and provided valuable opinions on the development of alumni affairs. They also explored the feasibility of building a platform for coordinating alumni affairs to strengthen the role of alumni associations as a bridge between UM and its alumni and to promote the development of the university through joint efforts.

Sou Chio Fai, a distinguished alumnus of UM and former director of the Higher Education Bureau, was invited to speak at the sharing session. Sou has made significant contributions to the development of education in Macao over the years. During the sharing session, he shared his experiences with the participants, and provided insights into the close relationship between a university and its alumni associations, as well as the far-reaching impact that the development of both can bring. Sou also encouraged all UM alumni associations to strengthen their ties with each other, build a good communication and cooperation network, and join forces with alumni around the world to support the development of the university.

In addition, representatives of the alumni associations visited the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where they visited the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute and some enterprises. The visits enabled the alumni to learn more about UM’s efforts in research innovation and the commercialisation of research results, as well as the latest developments in the Cooperation Zone.

Also present at the event were Paul Pang, dean of students; Grace Chau, director of the Office of Sports Affairs; Cindy Lam, director of the Alumni and Development Office.