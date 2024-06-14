【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO roadshow opens in Bangkok, Thailand today (14 June)

MACAU, June 14 - 【MGTO】MGTO holds Updates Seminar in Thailand to promote Macao as a leisure and MICE destination

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok was unveiled by an opening ceremony today (14 June). Incorporating the meaning of “Ma Ma” in Thai language – a heartfelt invitation for all to join, the roadshow is themed as “Experience Macao, Ma Ma Macao”, cordially inviting Thai residents in their own language to visit Macao for a first-hand experience of the city’s vibrant “tourism +”, in pursuit of the Southeast Asia market.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Chief of East Asia 3 (South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan Region) of East Asia Market Division at Tourism Authority of Thailand, Soros Tangkaaree, Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Sam Lei, and General Manager of MGTO Marketing Representative Office in Thailand, Uracha Jaktaranon, officiated the opening ceremony for the roadshow together with other guests at the shopping complex of Central World in Bangkok today (14 June). Representatives of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the six integrated resort enterprises, Air Macau, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Greater Bay Airlines as well as Macao travel trade were present at the occasion, along with members of Thailand tourism sector, media and residents.

Steady return of air services boosts visitor arrivals

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that Macao has all along been a short-haul destination loved by Thai visitors. In the first five months of this year, visitor arrivals from Thailand to Macao increased year-on-year by 203%. With the steady return of convenient air services between Macao and Thailand, it takes less than three hours to travel between Bangkok and Macao. The flights have more than doubled since June last year, to the current 45 regular direct links a week between the two destinations. Macao is ready to welcome Thai visitors for their new or return visits.

Vibrant “tourism +” attracts visitors for summer vacation

The Experience Macao roadshow takes place at the shopping complex of Central World in Bangkok from 14 to 16 June. The roadshow features booths selling Macao tourism products, performance stage, delicacy zone, 360o photo zone, capsule toy machine, AR and VR experience, workshop for sand paintings of Macao attractions, motor-racing simulator game and Macao tourist information station. Spectators can play the interactive game, complete the check-in mission and follow MGTO on social media for a free taste of Portuguese egg tarts, popsicles shaped as World Heritage attractions or a Macau Pass that contains the value of 50 patacas. The roadshow also spotlights special offers on hotels, discounted air tickets and packages from Air Macau, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Greater Bay Airlines, attracting local consumers for a first-hand experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”.

Thai popstars and travel influencer come into the limelight

The roadshow is enlivened by a kaleidoscope of activities and stage performances. Thai popstars Tay (Tawan Vihokratana) and New (Thitipoom Techaapaikhun) delivered singing performances at the opening ceremony. They also introduced Macao’s festivities and gastronomy, including culinary preparations of Portuguese egg tarts. Famous Thai travel blogger Wanchai shared about his wonderful trip experience in Macao, while well-known singer and songwriter Tor Saksit and his mother recommended check-in hotspots in Macao and showed the videos of their recent Macao journey, together augmenting the promotional impact of the roadshow. During the roadshow every day, the emcees will present Macao tourism products on sale at the roadshow and host a series of interactive game sessions. Audience can join for a chance to win attractive gifts. The roadshow is bustling with life, with the glamour of celebrities amid their wonderful sharing and interaction.

Abundant special offers attract international visitors

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). To attract international visitations to Macao, 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Targeting Thailand visitor market, MGTO partners with Air Macau, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air to launch different special offers, including buy-one-get-one-free round-trip air tickets, one-way air tickets from Bangkok to Macao priced at 25 Thai Baht or above, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. By purchase of any three-day-two-night independent travel package to Macao with Krungthai credit card, buyers can enjoy an instant discount of 300 Thai Baht. During the roadshow, one consumer with the highest amount of purchase per day will be granted very attractive prizes such as hotel stay, dining coupons and attraction tickets. To boost international visitations, the special offers are rolled out to energize the intent of Thai residents to visit Macao especially during festive holidays.

For more information about the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, please visit MGTO’s platforms on social media.