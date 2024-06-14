Submit Release
Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for 2024 National Youth Day Commemoration

Government will host the 2024 National Youth Day in celebrating the 30 Years of Democracy on Sunday, 16 June at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo Province. 

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Commemorations are requested to collect their accreditation as follows: 

Collection Venue: Polokwane Council Chambers.

  • Day, 01 – Friday, 14 June 2024 Time: 10h00 -17h00 

  • Day, 02 - Saturday, 15 June 2024 Time: 09h00 -18h00 

  • Day, 03 - Sunday, 16 June 2024 Time: 07h00 -10h00 

NB: You are required to bring your ID and / Press Card when collecting your accreditation. 

No drones are allowed at the stadium on the 16th of June. 

For collection enquiries please contact: 
Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675

