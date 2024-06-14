Biden-Harris Administration Announces Another $31.4 Million in Funding Opportunities for Priority Behavioral Health Needs  

To advance President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation, HHS will award funding to support behavioral health for racial and ethnic minorities and other underserved populations, substance use treatment and recovery, and integration of primary and behavioral health care

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced notices of funding opportunities aimed at improving behavioral health for racial and ethnic minorities, and other underserved populations, providing training and technical assistance to programs serving these populations, and integrating primary and behavioral health care. The funding totals $31.4 million and supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to address the mental health and overdose crises, two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the nation, as well as continuing efforts to advance heath equity and address the consistent and disproportionate impact of HIV on racial and ethnic minorities.



These grant programs additionally support HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, the HHS Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration, and SAMHSA’s strategic priorities: preventing substance use and overdose; enhancing access to suicide prevention and mental health services; promoting resilience and emotional health for children, youth, and families; integrating behavioral and physical health care; and strengthening the behavioral health workforce.



“We continue to see the impact of investing in quality programs serving a broad range of support systems around the country,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding highlights the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to improving the nation’s behavioral health by devoting resources that strengthen and support existing programs as well as support traditionally underserved populations.”



“At HHS we have championed a ‘no wrong door’ approach to improving access to behavioral health services,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “With these notices of funding opportunities, we are continuing our work to transform behavioral health and integrate behavioral and physical health services.”

“Through strategic investments, SAMHSA is advancing mental health and substance use care for underserved populations, integrating behavioral and physical health, and fostering a culture of wellness nationwide,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “This funding underscores our commitment to enhancing access and quality of care for all, ensuring tailored support across diverse communities. By prioritizing inclusive approaches, we’re not only addressing immediate needs, but also laying the foundation for long-term resilience and helping communities thrive.”

The funding opportunities include investments in a range of behavioral health efforts:

Together these, and other HHS programs, are making historic investments in how we address mental health and substance use needs across America.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357)

