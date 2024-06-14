The Pensions (2005) (Codes of Practice) (Revocation) Order (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

The purpose of this Order is to revoke ten of The Pensions Regulator’s (the Regulator) existing codes of practice (the old codes). It also revokes three earlier versions of codes 5,6, and 7 which were not revoked when new versions were issued.

The ten codes which are being revoked are being replaced by a new code of practice (the new code) which provides more accessible guidance for pension schemes and incorporates changes introduced by the Occupational pension schemes (Governance) (Amendment) Regulations 2018. This new code was laid with the Northern Ireland Assembly on 26th January 2024.