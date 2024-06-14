The City of Boston is Making it Easier than Ever for Youth to Get a Summer Job

Boston youth and young adults ages 14-24 can access over 8,500 job opportunities through futureBOS, the portal for all youth employment opportunities throughout the City. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process and job applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. Onboarding and hiring for the 2024 Summer season is well underway with some 2,000 youth having already secured summer jobs and over 3,000 currently onboarding for a job. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.

The Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity ensures that Boston's youth are equipped to transition successfully into adulthood through short-term youth employment, skill development, and career readiness opportunities. Connecting young people to job opportunities is critical to Mayor Wu’s 2024 Summer Safety Plan. Research from Northeastern University shows that Boston’s Youth Employment Program results in positive outcomes for youth, including reduced criminal justice involvement. To further this work, YEO has implemented key engagement strategies, administrative updates, and strategic partnerships ahead of Summer 2024.

“We are excited to see Boston’s youth engage with the many employment opportunities offered to them and want to make sure our team is here to support them every step of the way,” said Allison Vernerey, Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity.

YEO recently opened the Youth Welcome Center with multiple processing stations to ensure that every young person receives the assistance they need with the application. YEO has also made administrative updates to reduce barriers to enrollment, streamline the process, and improve transparency. The staff has received constituent services and human resources training to improve service delivery and best support youth and families during every step of the process. Youth can visit the Center Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury through July 8 for assistance. Additionally, YEO is hosting a series of We Hire Youth events at the Office. The schedule is as follows:

June 20, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

June 25, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

June 26, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

June 27, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Young people who attend can explore the available job opportunities and be offered a position on the spot. For virtual help, youth can access the futureBOS support line by emailing futureBOS@boston.gov or calling 617-635-4202.

“We’ve seen many youth and their families come to our Youth Welcome Center in the past few weeks and expect to see even more in the coming weeks,” said Kimberly Sims, Sr Manager of Employment in the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. “It has been a great way for us to make sure families are welcomed and supported fully and promptly. Many youth are in and out in just 20-30 minutes with their onboarding complete.”

Each year, YEO partners with more than 200 City agencies, non-profits, higher education institutions, and lead entities to offer high-quality employment opportunities to youth. YEO has created a Partner Resource Hub and is providing technical assistance and hosting weekly office hours to support youth employment providers with recruitment, hiring, and onboarding. To ensure that equity is at the forefront of the summer jobs experiences, YEO launched a Diversity, Equity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Academy for employers, giving them industry-recognized best practices that they can implement in their hiring and employment processes.

Recognizing the importance of integrating financial literacy into the summer youth job experience, YEO has partnered with three BankOn Boston financial institutions, Metro Credit Union, M&T Bank, and Citizens Bank to offer no-fee, Sole Ownership, checking accounts to youth ages 14 and up. futureBOS youth can open an account with one of these three local banks in person at their summer employer's orientation or the YEO We Hire Youth events or by emailing BankOnBoston@boston.gov. This partnership is making it easier for our youth to open safe, non-predatory bank accounts, facilitating access to their summer earnings and instilling good financial habits for their future.

“Through this partnership, BankOn Boston aims to ensure that every futureBOS youth employee has the opportunity to learn about banking safely and at no cost,” said Rachel Rodri, Interim BankOn Boston Program Manager. “Thanks to the tremendous support of Metro Credit Union, M&T Bank, and Citizens Bank, these young people will be equipped with the knowledge needed to navigate personal finance and improve their financial well-being through stress-free practical experience.