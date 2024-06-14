CERAFILTEC Showcases Latest Technology at Singapore International Water Week

Highlights Include New FLEXX-CAP® for Use in MBRs

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CERAFILTEC, the global leader in ceramic flat membrane (CFM) technology, will showcase its latest innovation in ceramic membrane technology and growing product portfolio at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), booth B2 R28. One of the water industry’s most prestigious events, SIWW 2024 takes place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from June 18-22.

CERAFILTEC has been at the forefront of ceramic membrane technology, driving its transformation and widespread adoption in the water and wastewater sector. FLEXX-CAP, the company’s newest innovation, represents a milestone development. It enables, for the first time, an unbreakable, always cleanable, and now also flexible membrane technology for use in Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs), a vital and fast-growing part of wastewater treatment.

The FLEXX-CAP, a flexible end cap, connects the ceramic membranes with the module housing, enabling engineered micro-movements during the continuous air scouring. These movements reduce sludge retention and cake layer formation on the membrane surface while reducing the laminar boundary layer on the membrane surface as the water flows from bottom to top. This innovation enhances MBR performance by allowing higher flux rates, extending filtration cycles, and reducing backwash requirements. This patented technology leapfrogs ceramic membrane solutions forward and marks a significant advancement in MBR technology.

CERAFILTEC, which is headquartered in Germany, has presence around the world including southeast Asia, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, as well as Europe, the Middle East, United States, Latin America and South Africa.

“CERAFILTEC is proud to support a diverse range of customers across the APAC region, from small enterprises to multi-billion-dollar corporations, in addressing their water and wastewater treatment challenges. Our clients are leading the way in their industries by leveraging CERAFILTEC’s reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions, achieving significant success over conventional methods,” said Kay Gunther Gabriel, Chief Technology Officer.

In the oil exploration and refining industry, some of the most prominent entities in APAC are ensuring reliable and sustainable operations by utilizing CERAFILTEC's robust and easily cleanable membranes for tertiary treatment and MBR solutions for their wastewater management. These advancements are guaranteeing long-lasting and dependable operations.

One of India's largest automobile manufacturers, a global producer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks, and defence vehicles, has set a new standard in wastewater recycling by integrating CERAFILTEC's advanced membrane technology for tertiary treatment into their operations. This innovative approach allows for the reuse of challenging wastewater, significantly enhancing their operational reliability and sustainability.

In the food and beverage sector, companies are overcoming the challenges of fluctuating industrial wastewater conditions by relying on CERAFILTEC's cutting-edge solutions for integration into their MBR plants. This has enabled them to treat and reuse their wastewater reliably, contributing to their environmental goals and reducing operational costs.

Moreover, across Southeast Asia, CERAFILTEC is helping various industries ensure safe and reliable water treatment from surface and well water sources, specifically for the upgrade of conventional sand filter treatment plants. By supplying potable-grade water for both human consumption and industrial use, our clients are setting new benchmarks for water quality and safety.

“By partnering with CERAFILTEC, our customers are not only achieving their water and wastewater management goals but are also leading the charge towards a more sustainable and reliable future in the APAC region,” said Gabriel.

About CERAFILTEC

CERAFILTEC, headquartered in Germany, is at the forefront of ceramic ultrafiltration membrane technology, revolutionizing water and wastewater treatment globally. Our technology offers unmatched economic benefits for a variety of applications, including upgrades of MBRs, drinking water plants, and tertiary treatment plants with ceramic membranes. We directly replace polymeric membranes, upgrade gravity sand filters, and support greenfield projects. Our solution enhances water quality, increases quantity, and simplifies operations while reducing the total cost of ownership. Committed to a sustainable future, CERAFILTEC aims for CLEAN WATER. EVERYWHERE.