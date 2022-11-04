Ocean Exchange Presents 2022 Collegiate Award to BlueGreen Materials

Marcelo Lejeune, Founder and CEO of BlueGreen Materials (center), wins the Collegiate Award at Ocean Exchange 2022.

Winning start-up focuses on making carbon-negative building materials from the ocean

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Exchange announces that its 2022 Collegiate Award has been presented to BlueGreen Materials for its solution focused on making building materials, such as carbon-negative bio-concrete, from the ocean.

Marcelo Lejeune, Founder and Chief Executive of the company, accepted the award. Previously, he studied chemical engineering at Yale University and worked at Marble where he explored technology opportunities in carbon management. Following the support of a 776 Fellowship, he returned to his research to commercialize it into what is now BlueGreen Materials. He is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

This award, in the amount of $10,000 USD, is given for the solution that advances our understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize our impact on these resources, even while using them for human benefit, resulting in more resilient bodies of water including healthy marine life and coastlines. The 2022 Collegiate Award is sponsored by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

“I am truly honored to have been awarded Ocean Exchange’s Collegiate Award, especially considering how impressive every single one of the other competitors was. These funds will be critical in accelerating the technology development of our process,” said Lejeune.

Blue Green Materials was chosen from 10 finalists representing universities in the U.S., Canada, and Spain. Following their presentation on the opening night of Ocean Exchange 2022, each finalist participated in a rigorous Q&A session with a VIP Panel in front of approximately 150 delegates from business, NGOs, academia, and government. The competition concluded with a Lightning Round, after which the delegates voted for the winner.

“Ocean Exchange congratulates BlueGreen Materials as well as the other finalists in this prestigious competition. Their work, which encompassed such critical topics as CO2 sequestration, coastline protection, fisheries, boating electrification and more, was truly exceptional. It speaks well to the future of our oceans and the Blue Economy, and we are proud of the path they have chosen. We are also grateful to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation for their generous support of this award,” said Millicent Pitts, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Ocean Exchange.

In talking about the Ocean Exchange experience, Lejeune added: “I have been blown away by the level and diversity of innovations that Ocean Exchange brings together. It’s like I’m seeing into the future. I have learned so much so quickly about a broad range of ocean solutions and met several potential partners for my own.”

The Collegiate Award VIP Panel consisted of Kelly Carnes, President & CEO, TechVision21; Liesl Hotaling, President, Eidos Education; Donna Kocak, Fellow, L3 Harris Technologies; Mike Egan, Board Member/Advisor, Artargis Energy Corporation; Irene Rosberg, Copenhagen Business School Programme Director, Executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics; Ulla Keino, CEO, President, Head of Management Consulting at SeaFocus; and Markku Mylly, Senior Vice President, SeaFocus.

About Ocean Exchange

Ocean Exchange is a global ecosystem whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and the sustainable blue economy. A 501(c)(3), Ocean Exchange fulfills this mission through a rigorous, multi-level program that includes annual monetary awards, promoting registered Solutions Inspiring Action across multiple communication channels, and facilitating access to the global network comprising its Board of Directors, Delegates, Solutions Review Team, Executive Team and other experts from around the world. Ocean Exchange’s mission is funded by private donations including those from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Royal Caribbean, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, Oceankind, Marine Research Hub of South Florida, Oceaneering, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Angus Littlejohn, Jr. Family, and others who share the passion for healthy oceans. To learn more, visit Oceanexchange.org.

About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs to conserve the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.