Enhancing NaXum's Platform for Improved Performance and Usability
NaXum has recently implemented several updates to improve platform efficiency and user experience.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum has recently implemented several updates to improve platform efficiency and user experience. These enhancements demonstrate a commitment to continuous innovation and optimization, ensuring a smoother, more accessible user experience.
Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, developed the backend API for the First Login Page, laying the groundwork for new users to have a seamless initial experience on the platform.
Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, made two significant updates. He integrated the script and API to update language translations in the Vue front end after changes are made through the Admin Tool, ensuring that translations are up-to-date. Additionally, he updated the names of several backend controllers and adjusted the associated APIs and functions for better organization and clarity. It included renaming the Webinar Page Controller to the Replicated Site Controller, renaming the Add Prospect Controller to Prospect Controller, and moving it under the API folder.
Hassan Imran, a UX Designer, created the frontend interface for the First Login Page, providing users with an intuitive and user-friendly login experience.
Joe Biñas, a UX Designer, developed the frontend interfaces for the LMS Member Tools, including the Video Courses and Live Stream pages, enhancing the accessibility and usability of learning resources on the platform.
Christopher Java Jr., a UI Designer, designed a new UI template for the Project Phoenix Shopping Cart, offering users a fresh and improved shopping experience.
JM Chan, a UX Designer, updated the Websites tab under the Links page, ensuring that all website links are current and easily accessible.
These updates highlight NaXum's dedication to enhancing platform performance and user satisfaction through continuous improvements and attention to detail.
Freeman Kirby
NaXum Online Marketing Systems
+ +1 713-867-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube