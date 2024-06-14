2024 Strategic Planning Forums Continue, OPWDD WANTS TO HEAR FROM...

There is still time to join us for one of our 2024 Strategic Planning Forums to share your feedback on our 2023 – 2027 Strategic Plan. At each forum OPWDD staff will provide updates on our Strategic Plan, respond to pre-submitted questions, and listen to your feedback during our public comment period.

There are two remaining opportunities to attend in-person forums and two opportunities to participate in statewide virtual forums.

In-Person Forums

To participate in an in-person forum, visit our website where you can register, submit questions, and sign up for public comment.

Virtual Forums

To register to participate in one of the virtual forums, use the links below.