Monte Carlo Gems Unveils Exclusive B2C High Jewelry Exhibition

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located between the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea and the iconic Casino, Monte Carlo Gems is excited to announce its worldwide debut at the esteemed Fairmont Monte Carlo on July 18th, 2024. The international high jewelry exhibition, starring the best vintage and modern high jewelry pieces, watches, as well as emerging designers' collections, will be held from July 18th to July 22nd at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, well-known for its position overlooking the Formula 1 circuit and the famous Monte Carlo hairpin turn.

The show dates have been strategically chosen by the founders as just before and after the show days there will be the renowned Monaco Auction Weeks, the perfect time and location to connect and network with potential clients within the refined international community of Monte Carlo.

On the first day of the exhibition, July 18th, there will be an exclusive private preview of the show with limited access only to exhibitors' guests and VIPs invited by the board and press. There will also be an Opening Gala with a Cocktail Reception held in the Galerie Cristal, the terrace of the show that overlooks the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. In the following days, there will be a full-schedule program of events, conferences, and private gatherings organized by Monte Carlo Gems. Following the exclusive private opening on the 18th, the B2C show will be accessible to the public and visitors from July 19th to 22nd.

During each day of the show, there will be a full-schedule program of conferences and interviews with different specialists in the jewelry field. The Monte Carlo Experience Program has been created by the MCG marketing team to let brands and clients mingle at cocktails, private gatherings, and dinners at prime locations to enjoy the city life of Monte Carlo from the most exclusive seats.

As we literally have all spotlights on this opening premiere, we couldn’t find a better claim than "All Lights On Us!" for the launch of Monte Carlo Gems. Nonetheless, the show aims to express cinema's timeless elegance in its golden era, paying homage to the legendary Monte Carlo’s iconic image represented in some remarkable movies like "007 Never Say Never Again" and "Monte Carlo Grand Casino."

The founders, jewelry insiders with many years of expertise within the field, aim to bring together connoisseurs, enthusiasts, and collectors from different nationalities to create an exclusive club signed off by the exceptional Monte Carlo trademark as the only and one-of-a-kind authentic international jewelry exhibition taking center stage in the Principality of Monaco.

