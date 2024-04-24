JM Gems Owner Peggy Elias Donates $4500 Gold Necklace to Arthritis Society for Celebrity Roast Featuring Shaun Majumder

JM Gems Founder Peggy Elias Donates $4500 Gold Jewelry Necklace to Arthritis Society Canada © JM Gems

JM Gems 18k Rose Gold Queen Chess Pendant Necklace Designed by Peggy Elias © JM Gems

Peggy Elias, Steve Murphy, and the Raffle Prize Winner © JM Gems

Presented by the famous news anchor Steve Murphy, this golden donation was the coveted Raffle Prize at the Arthritis Society Canada's 30th Anniversary.

What a spectacular piece of jewelry. This is artistry of the highest end.”
— Steve Murphy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peggy Elias, the visionary founder of JM Gems, renowned for her artistic brilliance, has generously donated an exquisite piece of jewelry to support the Arthritis Society Canada’s 30th Anniversary Celebrity Roast. The 18k rose gold Queen chess piece pendant necklace, adorned with diamonds and sapphires, served as the coveted Raffle Prize at the gala event held on Wednesday, April 17th in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Arthritis Society Canada extended its deepest gratitude to Peggy Elias and JM Gems for their heartfelt contribution to this milestone occasion. The Celebrity Roast, an event cherished for three decades, is a testament to the unwavering commitment to raising awareness and funding for arthritis research. The generous support from donors like JM Gems enables the society to continue its vital work towards finding a cure and providing essential programs such as Camp JoinTogether, enriching the lives of children living with arthritis.

The 30th Anniversary Celebrity Roast featured esteemed personalities, including returning emcee Steve Murphy and acclaimed comedian Shaun Majumder, who delighted attendees with their wit and charm. The event was made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors MacGillivray Law and CTV, as well as Flame sponsor TD Bank, who shared in the celebration of thirty years of progress and community impact.

Peggy Elias, a trailblazing entrepreneur and the creative force behind JM Gems, is renowned for her dedication to producing unparalleled works of art in the world of high-end custom jewelry. With over 20 years of international recognition, Peggy's passion for craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident in each JM Gems creation, capturing the hearts of jewelry enthusiasts worldwide.

"At JM Gems, we believe in the power of jewelry to transcend mere adornment and become a reflection of one's individuality and style," said Peggy Elias, Founder and Head Designer of JM Gems. "It is an honor to support the Arthritis Society Canada and contribute to their noble cause through the donation of our Queen chess piece pendant necklace."

Peggy Elias's philanthropic gesture exemplifies JM Gems' commitment to making a positive impact on communities worldwide. By combining artistry with compassion, Peggy continues to inspire others to embrace the spirit of giving and create meaningful change in the world.

JM Gems is a luxury firm renowned for its artistic brilliance and precision craftsmanship in the world of high-end custom jewelry. Founded by Peggy Elias, an esteemed entrepreneur and Graduate Gemmologist, JM Gems has captivated the hearts of jewelry lovers, celebrities, and royals worldwide with its bespoke creations crafted from the finest precious metals and gemstones on Earth.

For more information about JM Gems and its exquisite collection of custom jewelry, please visit: jmgems.com

