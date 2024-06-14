Submit Release
W. R. MEADOWS WESTERN DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF MARCO RUIZ TO SALES MANAGER

Marco Ruiz, Sales Manager, Western Division of W. R. MEADOWS

W. R. MEADOWS is proud to announce the promotion of Marco Ruiz to sales manager for its Western Division

Marco's promotion is a testament to his dedication & the significant impact he has had on our company, his leadership & strategic vision are exactly what we need to propel our Western Division forward”
— Scott Davis, Vice President, Western Division at W. R. MEADOWS
UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hampshire, IL – W. R. MEADOWS is proud to announce the promotion of Marco Ruiz to sales manager for its Western Division, a move set to drive innovative growth and strengthen market presence, especially in California. Marco's promotion comes after his significant contributions since joining W. R. MEADOWS in January 2021. His extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in concrete restoration and waterproofing have made him a true asset to the company.

Marco’s 30-year journey in the construction industry is nothing short of impressive. From managing concrete construction crews, to his tenure at a leading manufacturer of cementitious repair and restoration products, Marco has cultivated a robust skill set and a comprehensive understanding of the industry. His practical experience and strategic insight make him the ideal leader to spearhead the W. R. MEADOWS Western Division's growth.

In his new capacity, Marco is tasked with developing cutting-edge sales strategies, leading and managing the Western Division sales team, propelling sales growth, and enhancing customer relationships. He is enthusiastic about the opportunities this role presents and looks forward to contributing to both his personal growth and the continued success of W. R. MEADOWS, as well as the challenge of assuming more significant responsibilities.

“Marco's promotion is a testament to his dedication and the significant impact he has had on our company,” said Scott Davis, Vice President, Western Division at W. R. MEADOWS. “His leadership and strategic vision are exactly what we need to propel our Western Division forward.”

Since its founding in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS has established itself as a leader in the construction materials industry. Its extensive range of products includes concrete curing-and-sealing compounds, building envelope protection products, joint sealants, and expansion joints. Operating 11 manufacturing facilities across North America, W. R. MEADOWS is committed to innovation, quality, service, and excellence. For more information, please visit www.wrmeadows.com.

