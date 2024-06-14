Cell Phone Repairman Indicted for Stashing Customers’ Nude Photos

(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — A Gallia County man who worked for a cell phone repair business has been indicted after an investigation found that he downloaded private photos from his clients’ phones, including the phones of minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Calvin Jordan, 27, of Gallipolis, was indicted on 40 felony counts in Gallia County Common Pleas Court. If convicted, he will be required to register as a sexual offender.

Jordan is charged with:

Three counts of pandering oriented matter involving a minor (a second-degree felony)

One count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials (F5)

36 counts of unauthorized use of property – computer, cable, or telecommunication device (F5)

Jordan was employed by Direct Computing Solutions (also known as DC Solutions) in Gallipolis and took possession of customers’ mobile devices for repair. The indictment alleges that from December 2021 to April 2022 he downloaded nude and intimate photographs from his clients’ phones.

An investigation by the Gallipolis Police Department and the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that more than 40 clients – females and males – were victimized, including minors ranging in age from 14 to 17.

Customers of DC Solutions who believe they may be victims should contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

Indictments merely contain allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

