$10 Million in New Equity Funding Coupled with Recent Short Squeeze Activity; Cancer Immunotherapy Company NASDAQ: RENB

$10 Million Equity Boost and Short Squeeze Momentum for Renovaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)

We are hopeful to be able to secure additional financing such as, but not limited to, long-term loans, grants and subsidies from various US and European institutions” — The Hon. Mark Dybul, MD, CEO of RENB.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- $10 Million in New Equity Funding Coupled with Recent Short Squeeze Activity for Cancer Immunotherapy Company Renovaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) $RENB uses $NVDA World Class AI Chips and Computing Power in their advancement of Early Cancer DiagnosticsFor more information on this Exciting NASDAQ Company: RENB visit: http://www.renovarobio.com and https://compasslivemedia.com/renb/ Focus on Personalized Medicine for Longevity Powered by Mutually Reinforcing AI and Biotechnology Platforms.New Commitment for $10 Million in Equity Funding.Potential for Tens of Millions More in Additional Funding to Come.New Partnership with and Signed MoU with Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center.Plans to Acquire 100% of Cyclomics for Shared Commitment to Advancing State-of-the-Art Technologies in Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment.Relationships with Oxford Nanopore & Nvidia positions RENB as a Leader in Early Cancer Diagnostics and Monitoring Treatment Efficacy.Introduced Flamingo, a Potentially Groundbreaking Multi-Cancer Detection Model to Transform Early Cancer Diagnostics.Renovaro, Inc (Nasdaq: RENB) has been jumping in share value, possibly a result of short squeeze covering, to new recent highs as the company aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. RENB includes Renovaro Bio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube. RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. RENB brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.Upon the closing of the acquisition of Cyclomics (winner of the Health Holland Venture Challenge), RenovaroCube will be capable of performing liquid biopsies using proprietary technologies to identify single cancer DNA molecules in only one vial of blood. In combination with Oxford Nanopore Technology, genetic information can be retrieved over multiple genetic layers to develop the next generation of cancer diagnostics. This has the potential to transform cancer care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis throughout the patient journey.RENB has announced a significant milestone in their collaboration. RenovaroCube has entered into an amendment to its binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership of Cyclomics, further cementing their shared commitment to advancing state-of-the-art technologies in cancer diagnostics and treatment. Their combined relationships with Oxford Nanopore and Nvidia will further position RENB RenovaroCube to be a leader in early cancer diagnostics and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Oxford Nanopore is a leader in sequencing technologies and Nvidia will provide vital super computing power and front edge software solutions such as Parabricks, BioNeMo, Monai and Nemo.Initially set at a 75% acquisition, this decision to acquire the remaining 25% of Cyclomics reflects the resounding success of their partnership and the remarkable synergy between the two companies. Upon closing, RENB believes the acquisition of Cyclomics into the Renovaro family will further strengthen its ability to create a powerhouse for cancer diagnostics throughout the entire patient journey, from early detection/recurrence and personalized treatment in late-stage disease.$10 Million in Additional Equity CommittedOn June 14th RENB announced that it has $10 million in additional equity committed at a price per share of $1.4726 and 10 percent warrant coverage.“We appreciate confidence in the Company demonstrated by the investors,” said the Hon. Mark Dybul, MD, CEO of RENB. “We believe this is only the beginning. We are hopeful to be able to secure additional financing such as, but not limited to, long-term loans, grants and subsidies from various US and European institutions for which the Company is eligible – potentially worth tens of millions of dollars.”RENB and Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center Poised to Advance Cancer ImmunotherapyOn May 24th RENB and the Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center announced an intended partnership and therefore signed an MoU to establish a joint company based in the Netherlands aimed at pioneering the next generation of personalized cancer immunotherapy. Both RENB and Amsterdam UMC emphasize the need to carry out the appropriate corporate and scientific due diligence before taking these next steps. Alongside the independent validation any final contractual commitments are subject to approval from both executive boards.This collaboration would bring together RENB proprietary cancer vaccine technology and the Cancer Center's expertise in several ancillary immunomodulatory technologies, towards innovative advancements in cancer treatment.The proposed “Newco” will be headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. By merging RENB cutting-edge vaccine technology with the Cancer Center's expertise, the aim is to develop personalized cancer immunotherapy solutions tailored to individual patients, overcoming immunotherapy resistance.This new venture will operate independently, with a dedicated team of researchers collaborating closely with experts from both RENB and the Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center and will benefit from the combined resources, expertise, and extensive networks of its parent organizations, ensuring a strong foundation for success.Both RENB and the Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center believe that the commitment to driving innovation in more non-invasive cancer therapies will enable significant strides in the fight against cancer, offering hope to patients worldwide.Transforming Cancer Detection: RenovaroCube Introduces Flamingo, a Novel AI Model Based on FragmentomicsOn April 30th RENB unveiled its Flamingo, a potentially groundbreaking multi-cancer detection model contributing to its mission to transform early cancer diagnostics. Leveraging ultra-low pass whole genome sequencing (ULP-WGS) of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Flamingo represents a promising leap forward in the fight against cancer.Traditional cancer detection methods often fall short in identifying cancers at an early stage when treatment is the most effective. However, the RENB Flamingo has the potential to overcome these limitations by harnessing the power of AI to analyze minute amounts of cfDNA data that is highly accurate.RENB believes that no single model or molecular modality will reach the requisite sensitivity and specificity throughout the entire patient journey for personalized, precision medicine, from early detection, to predicting the effectiveness of various treatment options, to monitoring the response to therapy within days of starting it, to detecting recurrence at the earliest possible moment. Therefore, our AI/machine learning platform, The RENB Cube, integrates multi-omic data, offering a uniquely comprehensive approach to cancer detection by leveraging a library of trained models for multiple omic layers. One such model Flamingo focuses on is the detection of cancer from ultra-low pass whole genome sequencing (ULP-WGS) cfDNA data using fragmentomics.The RENB Flamingo's development marks a significant milestone in the quest for early cancer detection with RenovaroCube’s engine. The RENB Flamingo's development marks a significant milestone in the quest for early cancer detection with RenovaroCube's engine. By utilizing as few as only 200,000 cell-free DNA fragments per sample, integrating fragment lengths, sequence motifs and employing a meticulously designed neural network, Flamingo achieves remarkable performance in distinguishing cancer from healthy samples.By augmenting The RENB Cube's arsenal of models operating across various omic layers, Flamingo contributes to the development of non-invasive diagnostics to detect cancer early, enabling timely interventions and improving patient outcomes.RENB RenovaroCube invites interested doctors and scientists from international research institutions, clinical cancer centers and all stakeholders to join in the early research use application of our AI/machine learning platform to advance cancer diagnostics and pave the way for a healthier future.RENB Combined Companies aim to Disrupt Cancer Diagnosis and treatment through early disease and recurrence detection, prediction of response to treatment, and personalized therapy.

