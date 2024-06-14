​​DDA Offering up to $10,000 in Grant Funding for Adult Changing Tables​

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging (DDA, formerly DIDD) is still accepting grant funding applications for adult changing tables. In an effort to increase the number of applicants, DDA is now offering up to $10,000 in grant funding for the installation of adult changing tables in area businesses, municipalities, and public spaces. The extra funding will allow for businesses to fund reasonable renovation costs associated with the installation of the table.

The grants will provide funds for facilities open to the public, such as parks, recreation centers, malls, and restaurants. Private and municipal entities can use the funds to purchase and install powered, height-adjustable, adult-sized changing tables for single-occupancy family restrooms. Applicants may submit requests for funding up to $10,000 per table. Previously, funding was capped at $5,000.

“Adult-sized changing tables have the ability to change lives and communities for children with disabilities, as well as those caring for aging family members,” said DDA Commissioner Brad Turner. “With an increase in grant funding, we hope more businesses and municipalities will apply and help create more inclusive spaces for Tennessee families and individuals.”

In 2022, the Tennessee General Assembly approved $1 million for this grant program. So far, this funding has provided for the installation of more than 40 adult-sized changing tables across Tennessee. Past grant awardees include Dollywood, Nissan Stadium, and the Creative Discovery Museum.

Those wishing to apply must be either private or municipal entities within the state of Tennessee, and the funding must be used for facilities that are open to the public within the state.

The grant application can be found here: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/didd_adult_changing_table_grant_opportunity

Earlier this year, the department partnered with the Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee State Parks, and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy to install an adult-sized changing table in the visitors’ center at Natchez Trace State Park.

Video about the Adult Changing Table at Natchez Trace State Park: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_4_p4DDOQE

The Department of Disability and Aging is the state agency responsible for oversight of services and support to older adults and Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The department is the result of a merger between the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disabilities, effective July 1, 2024.