FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

CONTACT: Cara Kumari

OFFICE: 615-613-1017

DIDD Announces Grant Funding to Create Respite Ministries

Up to $25,000 available to faith-based organizations and non-profits to provide critical support to families in the disability community

NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) announced new funding aimed at creating and expanding the availability of respite within faith-based communities and community nonprofits.



The department is providing up to $25,000 in one-time funding to faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with the purpose of creating respite ministries or programs that provide people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families with a safe place of rest.



“Parenting a child with disabilities is incredibly rewarding, but it’s important parents are able to have opportunities to rest from the oftentimes all-encompassing nature of caregiving duties,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “I have personally seen the positive impact of how a church’s respite ministry can fill a critical need by giving parents a date night, one-on-one time with siblings, or an opportunity to run errands while their child enjoys fellowship in a safe and welcoming place.”



An example of faith-based respite includes providing a church activity with trained staff for people with disabilities so that parents can enjoy a night out. The grant is designed to provide flexibility to applying organizations to build a respite plan that meets the needs of their community.



The department unveiled this grant program on Tuesday to faith leaders and community nonprofits at its Serenity Symposium at Brentwood Baptist Church, which has a large ministry program for people with disabilities and their families.



DIDD has $500,000 of total funding for this grant program. It is accepting applications for funding until June 14, 2024.



More information and the application process can be found here: http://tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/respite-ministries-grant.html



Video about how the respite ministry at Concord Community Church in Brentwood is benefitting families: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quZPhshRzuM



###



About the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities



The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is the state agency responsible for oversight of services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support approximately 12,000 people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), the MAPs Program, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to infants and toddlers with disabilities or developmental delays through the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through the Katie Beckett Program. The department supports all Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities live the lives they envision for themselves by ensuring people are free to exercise rights, engage with their broader communities and experience optimal health. DIDD is the first state service delivery system in the nation to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. It has also been recognized as a national leader in its efforts to increase competitive, community-based employment outcomes for people with disabilities and its commitment to enhancing independence through Enabling Technology. The department will soon oversee services and supports for older Tennesseans and people with disabilities under its new name, the Department of Disability and Aging, effective July 1, 2024.

