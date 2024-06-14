EGLE awards grants to three new housing redevelopments

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding Brownfield Redevelopment Grants totaling $2.32 million to three projects that will result in 183 new housing units in Flint, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Orchard Manor & Orchard Grove, Flushing Road, Flint & Flint Township

The 2.8-acre site straddling the boundary between city and township is contaminated with metals and chlorinated solvents. It has been vacant since 2007. The $320,000 EGLE grant will pay for the removal and disposal of contaminated soil as well as the installation of a barrier to prevent direct contact with any remaining contamination. Plans for the $23.8 million project call for three new buildings with 74 residential units and space for a mixture of community services like a health wellness center and financial counseling. The new buildings will bridge the gap between neighborhoods to the east and a commercial corridor to the west, making the area more walkable. Construction is expected to be finished in fall 2025. Contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Sarah Venner, VennerS@Michigan.gov, 586-295-2225, for more information.

Catherine Street Affordable Housing, Catherine Street, Ann Arbor

A $1 million EGLE grant will help clear the way for 63 units of what the city says will be 100% affordable housing within walking distance of downtown Ann Arbor. Half the units will be set aside for households who are homeless. Grant money will be used for site assessments, demolition, erosion control, and removal of soil and groundwater contaminated with metals and chemical compounds. Construction on the $33.3 million project is scheduled to be finished in spring 2025. Contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Ari McKeever, McKeever@Michigan.gov, 517-388-4515, for more information.

Dorsey Estates, North Park Street, Ypsilanti

The site of a former Boys and Girls Club will be turned into 46 housing units walking distance from downtown Ypsilanti and the city’s historic Depot Town district. A $1 million EGLE grant will pay for removal of contaminated fill material and follow-up testing to check for any further risks. Half of the new units in the $16.5 million redevelopment will be designated as workforce housing and set aside for owners making 40%-80% of the Area Median Income. Renovare Development, a majority woman-owned company based in Ypsilanti, plans to add pocket parks, a stormwater basin, and other greenspace that will connect to existing pathways. Construction is expected to be finished in 2026. Contact EGLE Brownfield Coordinator Abbie Hanson, HansonA2@Michigan.gov, 906-202-1285, for more information.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2023 EGLE awarded $31.3 million in brownfield incentives to 88 projects around Michigan.