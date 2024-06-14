Submit Release
InsurTech Hartford to Unveil Winners of The Innovation Challenge at Digital Ceremony

This competition showcases cutting-edge solutions that insurance innovators bring to life. Submissions this year represent the most innovative solutions to tackle critical business challenges.”
— Stacey Brown, President at InsurTech Hartford

HARTFORD, CT, US, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsurTech Hartford, the premier insurtech community in Hartford, is thrilled to announce the winners of the fourth InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge Awards. This prestigious event, which will be held virtually this year, will celebrate the pioneering spirit and groundbreaking advancements within the insurance industry.

Event Details and Logistics

The event will be held on June 19 at 11:00 am EST. InsurTech Hartford is honored to announce that Andrew Mais, President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Insurance, will give the keynote address. In recent remarks, Commissioner Mais offered this insight on innovation in the industry: “I believe we as regulators should be fast followers to innovation. We should ensure that the path is bordered by the necessary guardrails but also that it is smooth and points straight ahead.”

As the event takes place on Juneteenth, it will be recorded, rebroadcast, and shared for any and all participants who are unable to attend while celebrating and acknowledging this significant and important holiday.

Participants can register at https://www.insurtechhartford.com/

Finalists and Awards Categories

This year, nine finalists were selected across three categories for prizes sponsored by industry-leading insurance carriers. This year's participants showcase solutions addressing the industry's most pressing challenges and risks. After a rigorous evaluation process by top insurance carriers, these finalists were chosen:

Top Emerging Risk Solution ($10,000 Prize, sponsored by Travelers Insurance)
Aniline - James Marple
Monitaur - Anthony Habayeb
Parachute Insurance - Edwin Campos

Best Health & Safety Solution ($10,000 Prize, sponsored by The Hartford)
iGuard Home Solutions - Ken Deering
Ric Platform Services - Nakita Devlin
Driver Technologies - Rashid Galadanci

Best Emerging InsurTech ($5,000 Prize, sponsored by Hartford Steam Boiler and InsurTech Hartford)
Wuuii - Ivan O'Neill
PureSight Technologies - Oz Kornblum
Floatbot - Jimmy Padia

The event is possible thanks to the support of sponsors Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford Steam Boiler, and the Connecticut Department of Insurance.

History of the Innovation Challenge

"When we set out to create the Innovation Challenge, we envisioned a way to acknowledge and celebrate the pioneering spirit and groundbreaking advancements occurring within the insurance industry,” says Brown. “This competition showcases the cutting-edge solutions which innovators in our industry bring to life, and submissions this year represent some of the most innovative solutions to tackle critical business challenges.”

Media Contact:
Brett McKenzie
Publicist
InsurTech Hartford
brett@coversecomms.com

About InsurTech Hartford:

InsurTech Hartford is a thriving community of insurtech innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals dedicated to driving the insurance industry forward through technological innovation. By fostering collaboration and showcasing groundbreaking solutions, InsurTech Hartford aims to create a vibrant future for the insurance industry.

Brett McKenzie
CoVerse Communications
+1 773-294-9724
