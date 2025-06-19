Submit Release
Stitch Launches Internship Program to Develop the Next Generation of Insurance AI Leaders

Stitch, an applied-AI platform built for carriers, MGAs, TPAs & brokers, announces the launch of Stitch NextGen to cultivate future insurance AI leaders.

We’re building more than just automation tools. We’re building an ecosystem of future-ready thinkers.”
— Santoash Rajaram, Founder

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stitch, an applied-AI platform built for carriers, MGAs, TPAs and brokers, is proud to announce the launch of Stitch NextGen, a strategic initiative designed to cultivate future insurance AI leaders.

Backed by the leadership of Founder Santoash Rajaram, a seasoned insurance innovator, the Stitch Internship Program reflects the company’s deep commitment to advancing industry talent and fostering real-world impact through hands-on experience. The inaugural cohort features interns across engineering, marketing, and product tracks, each contributing to Stitch’s mission of redefining how insurers operate and serve customers.

“We’re building more than just automation tools. We’re building an ecosystem of future-ready thinkers,” said Rajaram. “This program is about giving exceptional early-career professionals a seat at the table and showing them what’s possible when human insight and technology come together to solve complex challenges in insurance.”

Interns will work directly with Stitch’s cross-functional teams on high-impact projects, including:
- Supporting the development of the industry’s largest collection of insurance-specific AI agents
- Exploring regulatory implications of generative AI
- Analyzing and reporting on AI agent behavior and outcomes

The Stitch Internship Program is designed not only as a learning experience for students but also as a strategic advantage to bring top talent into the insurance industry. By tapping into marquee university networks and fostering mentorship through its elite advisory board, Stitch positions itself as a talent magnet and AI leader within the InsurTech space.

Building Brand & Community

As part of the program, Stitch will spotlight its interns through a branded content series featuring interviews, day-in-the-life moments, and thought leadership reflecting the next generation’s vision for insurance.

About Stitch

Stitch is a venture-backed technology company transforming insurance workflows through orchestrated AI. Built by industry experts and technologists, Stitch combines real-time data ingestion, intelligent task automation, and human-in-the-loop design to streamline everything from submissions to servicing. With deep roots in insurance and an eye on the future, Stitch is redefining what’s possible, without disrupting what works.

