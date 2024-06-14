FPT helps Đà Nẵng become Việt Nam's "Silicon Valley"

VIETNAM, June 14 - ĐÀ NẴNG — FPT is accompanying Đà Nẵng in preparing and training high-quality human resources for the semiconductor industry, with a goal of helping the central city become a "Silicon Valley" of Việt Nam.

The statement was made by Phạm Minh Tuấn, Executive Vice President of the FPT Group and CEO of FPT Software, while meeting Phan Đình Trạc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, in the city on June 13.

Appreciating the development orientation of FPT, Trạc said that the group is one of the innovative and pioneering units in the field of high technology and new technology in Việt Nam. He added that its research and business fields are laying a foundation for spreading and realising the Fourth Industrial Revolution and developing artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

Nguyễn Tuấn Phương, chairman of FPT Software Đà Nẵng, said that the FPT Đà Nẵng IT Park has achieved many outstanding results after the first year of being recognised by the Government. The company currently has more than 5,700 employees, and its 2023 revenue topped VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$98.2 million), of which more than VNĐ105 billion was contributed to the State budget. The company is aiming for a revenue growth rate of 30 per cent to hit VNĐ3.4 trillion this year.

In addition, the FPT University Đà Nẵng is training more than 17,500 students, and set up an FPT Semiconductor Centre (Fsemi), with an aim to train and provide high-quality human resources for the city. — VNS