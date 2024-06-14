Việt Nam companies attend international travel expo in Hong Kong

VIETNAM, June 14 - HONG KONG – Together with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, companies from Vietnam are taking part in the Hong Kong International Travel Expo (ITE-2024) in Hong Kong (China) from June 13-16.

ITE-2024, in its 38th edition, brings together more than 500 enterprises from over 60 countries and territories worldwide.

Ngo Tri Hung, chief of the Vietnam Airlines’ branch in Hong Kong said that Hong Kong is a potential market for Vietnam tourism as it has a fairly high average income per capita and distance between Hong Kong and Vietnam is very close, just a short flight that takes only 1.5-2 hours.

Vietnam Airlines, together with relevant agencies, is heavily promoting Vietnam's e-visa policy in Hong Kong to attract visitors.

Tạ Lê Thanh, a representative from Hồ Chí Minh City-based Hoang Tra Tourism Company said that this is the first time her company has attended the Hong Kong ITE.

It wants to seek additional sources of tourists and show Vietnam’s beautiful landscapes to Hong Kong and international tourists.

La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc và Caravelle Sai Gon Hotel are also newcomers to the Hong Kong ITE 2024.

ITE Hong Kong is host to international airlines and travel companies. According to the expo organisers, this year, it expects to attract about 70,000 visitors and overseas exhibitors account for 80% of the total. — VNS