Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Secretary-General of Indonesia's Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu'ti and His Delegation

On June 13, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with visiting Secretary-General of the Muslim organization Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu'ti and his delegation.

Chen Xiaodong said that China and Indonesia are traditional friendly neighbors. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two sides have opened a new chapter in jointly building a community with a shared future. Religious and cultural exchanges between China and Indonesia have a long history. Muhammadiyah has played an important role in Indonesia's national and social progress, and has also made positive contributions to enhancing exchanges and cooperation between Muslim organizations in China and Indonesia. China is ready to continue to strengthen friendly exchanges with Muhammadiyah and other Indonesian religious organizations to enhance understanding and trust between both sides.

Abdul Mu'ti said, Muhammadiyah has maintained close interactions with China. During this visit to China, he personally experienced the achievements of China's economic and social development, as well as the progress in ethnic and religious undertakings. Muhammadiyah is ready to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in religion, health, women, and other fields, and to continuously enhance understanding and friendship between the Muslim populations of the two countries and the two peoples at large.