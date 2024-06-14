Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market and Epidemiology Forecast 2034: Drugs, Companies and Forecast by DelveInsight

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

The ARDS market size was valued approximately USD 941 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report:

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market size was valued approximately USD 941 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for acute respiratory distress syndrome among the 7MM, with a market size of around USD 666.9 million.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM was approximately 956,568 cases in 2022. This number is expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2034).

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest incidence of ARDS in 2022, with approximately 574,259 cases, followed by Germany.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, in 2022, Germany had the highest incidence of ARDS among the EU4 and the UK, with nearly 168,861 cases, followed by France with approximately 62,080 cases. These numbers are expected to change during the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2022, Japan had approximately 43,054 total incident cases of ARDS. Of these, nearly 30% were classified as mild, 47% as moderate, and 23% as severe.

In the United States, there were a total of 172,278 cases classified as mild, 267,605 cases classified as moderate, and 134,377 cases classified as severe ARDS in 2022.

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies: Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies: EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyze that the percentage of cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are equal in both the genders

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market dynamics.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a severe, life-threatening condition characterized by the sudden onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. It typically occurs in critically ill patients and can result from various direct or indirect lung injuries.

Get a Free sample for the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-ards-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio)

ExoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics

MultiStem (HLCM051): Healios/Nobel Pharma

Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast

TP508: Chrysalis BioTherapeutics

Traumakine: Faron Pharmaceuticals

BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

MultiStem: Athersys

Solnatide: Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies: Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies: EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome current marketed and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome emerging therapies

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market drivers and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Appendix

18. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.