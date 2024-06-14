Border Management Authority on youth employment of junior border guards

BMA thrives on youth employment of junior border guards as they continue to drive significant success at ports of entry

On the eve of celebrating Youth Day, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato has highlighted outstanding benefits of youth employment of Junior Border Guards who continue to thrive with massive interceptions at ports of entry.

During a border law enforcement operation on the 11th of June 2024, Junior Border Guards at Lebombo Port of entry intercepted significant units of counterfeit alcohol hidden in a minibus taxi, under bags of coal and packs of lettuce. Yesterday, on the 12th of June 2024, they also intercepted counterfeit clothing and shoes hidden in a trailer of another minibus taxi and in a bakkie full of vegetables. These vehicles were travelling from Mozambique trying to smuggle the goods illegally when they were stopped for a routine search. The matters were handed over to customs for processing.

The employment of Junior Border Guards is already yielding the desired results in bolstering national security at ports of entry while also providing valuable employment opportunities for young people.

Commissioner Masiapato has highlighted the positive impact the Junior Border Guards have brought in the border law enforcement environment. He further emphasised the value of investing in youth and the significant returns the investment brings to society.

“As we celebrate Youth Month, the Junior Border Guards continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness of our border security measures. These young recruits, equipped with rigorous training and a commitment to safeguarding our nation, have been instrumental in making massive interceptions that have disrupted illegal activities and protected our borders. Young people have been awarded the opportunity to contribute to our nation's safety and they are thriving at the job.” Commissioner Masiapato added.

The Border Management Authority remains committed to protecting the 71 ports of entry while facilitating the legitimate movement of goods and people. The work of the BMA covers areas of immigration, port health, environmental and agricultural biosecurity, including access control and general law enforcement at the ports of entry and border law enforcement areas. We look forward to continued success and the ongoing contributions of these dedicated young individuals.

