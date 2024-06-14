Anorexia Nervosa Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate During Forecast Period (2024-2034), Investigates DelveInsight

Anorexia Nervosa Market Forecast

The Anorexia Nervosa market size was valued at USD 60 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anorexia Nervosa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Anorexia Nervosa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Anorexia Nervosa market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Anorexia Nervosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Anorexia Nervosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anorexia Nervosa market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Anorexia Nervosa market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Anorexia Nervosa market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Anorexia Nervosa Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report:

The Anorexia Nervosa market size was valued at USD 60 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to DelveInsight's 2023 analysis, the 7MM had nearly 1 million prevalent cases of anorexia nervosa, with around 300 thousand identified as diagnosed cases.

In 2023, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalence of anorexia nervosa among the EU4 and the UK, with about 75 thousand cases, followed by the UK with around 62 thousand cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with nearly 42 thousand cases.

In 2023, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalence of anorexia nervosa among the EU4 and the UK, with about 75 thousand cases, followed by the UK with around 62 thousand cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with nearly 42 thousand cases.

In 2023, females represented a significantly larger proportion of diagnosed anorexia nervosa cases than males across all 7MM countries. Approximately 92% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases were females, while males accounted for about 8%.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany has the largest market share at around 25%, followed by Italy and France, each with approximately 20%.

Key Anorexia Nervosa Companies: COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, Biomind Labs, Short Wave Pharma, Artelo Biosciences, and others

Key Anorexia Nervosa Therapies: COMP360 (psilocybin), Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ibogaine, and others

The Anorexia Nervosa epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more prone to Anorexia Nervosa, than males. However, males have increasingly developed Anorexia Nervosa, possibly related to growing social pressures.

Anorexia Nervosa Overview

Anorexia nervosa is a serious eating disorder characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted body image, leading to extreme restriction of food intake and excessive weight loss. It primarily affects adolescents and young adults, particularly females, although it can occur in individuals of any age and gender.

Get a Free sample for the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report-

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/anorexia-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Anorexia Nervosa Market

The dynamics of the Anorexia Nervosa market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“The pipeline for Anorexia Nervosa is not very robust. Psilocybin is supposed to launch during the forecast period that may lead to market growth.”

Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Anorexia Nervosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Anorexia Nervosa

Prevalent Cases of Anorexia Nervosa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Anorexia Nervosa

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Anorexia Nervosa

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Anorexia Nervosa epidemiology trends @ Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiological Insights

Anorexia Nervosa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Anorexia Nervosa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Anorexia Nervosa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Anorexia Nervosa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Anorexia Nervosa Therapies and Key Companies

COMP360 (psilocybin): COMPASS Pathways

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

Ketamine: Homeostasis Therapeutics

Ibogaine: Biomind Labs

Anorexia Nervosa Market Drivers

Growing worldwide prevalence

No approved drug

Collaboration between research institutes and pharmaceutical companies.

Anorexia Nervosa Market Barriers

Lack of resources/funding

Guidelines and recommendations are focused on non-pharmacological therapies

Patient’s unacceptance of their medical condition

Scope of the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Anorexia Nervosa Companies: COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, Biomind Labs, Short Wave Pharma, Artelo Biosciences, and others

Key Anorexia Nervosa Therapies: COMP360 (psilocybin), Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ibogaine, and others

Anorexia Nervosa Therapeutic Assessment: Anorexia Nervosa current marketed and Anorexia Nervosa emerging therapies

Anorexia Nervosa Market Dynamics: Anorexia Nervosa market drivers and Anorexia Nervosa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Anorexia Nervosa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Anorexia Nervosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Anorexia Nervosa market share @ Anorexia Nervosa Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Anorexia Nervosa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Anorexia Nervosa

3. SWOT analysis of Anorexia Nervosa

4. Anorexia Nervosa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Anorexia Nervosa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Anorexia Nervosa Disease Background and Overview

7. Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Anorexia Nervosa

9. Anorexia Nervosa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Anorexia Nervosa Unmet Needs

11. Anorexia Nervosa Emerging Therapies

12. Anorexia Nervosa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Anorexia Nervosa Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Anorexia Nervosa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Anorexia Nervosa Market Drivers

16. Anorexia Nervosa Market Barriers

17. Anorexia Nervosa Appendix

18. Anorexia Nervosa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.