Alcohol Use Disorder Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Evaluates DelveInsight

The Alcohol Use Disorder market size was valued ~USD 620 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Alcohol Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alcohol Use Disorder market dynamics.

DelveInsight's "Alcohol Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alcohol Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alcohol Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alcohol Use Disorder market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Alcohol Use Disorder Market Report:

Among the 7MM countries the highest Alcohol Use Disorder market size was in the United States accounting for ~USD 475 million in 2023.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Germany had the largest AUD market among the EU4 and the UK in 2023, with nearly USD 36.5 million, followed by the UK with approximately USD 26.6 million. Spain had the smallest market, at around USD 19.3 million.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 25,312,290 diagnosed prevalent cases of AUD in the 7MM over a 12-month period in 2023, and this number is expected to rise by 2034.

Based on DelveInsight's analysis, the US accounted for approximately 58.68% of the total 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AUD in the 7MM in 2023, and this figure is expected to increase by 2034.

DelveInsight's epidemiology model for AUD indicates a male predominance in the 7MM, with an estimated 9,354,525 male cases and 5,498,643 female cases in the US in 2023.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AUD among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 2,532,809 cases, whereas Spain had the lowest, with nearly 1,338,496 cases. These numbers are expected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, the 12-month diagnosed prevalent population of AUD in Japan was approximately 1,156,355 cases, with this number expected to change over the study period (2020–2034).

The AUD market includes a variety of off-label and generic medications such as gabapentin, varenicline, benzodiazepines, memantine, ondansetron, aripiprazole, and suvorexant, in addition to four FDA-approved medication-assisted treatments: Acamprosate, ANTABUSE (disulfiram), REVIA (oral naltrexone), and VIVITROL (extended-release injectable naltrexone). Furthermore, TOPAMAX (topiramate) is recommended by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for AUD treatment.

Key Alcohol Use Disorder Companies: Corcept Therapeutics, Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Clearmind Medicine, Bioprojet, Pear Therapeutics, Cybin, Lohocla Research, BioXcel Therapeutics, Pop Test Oncology, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Kinnov Therapeutics, MediciNova, Adial Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies: CORT 118335 (miricorilant), AD04 (ondansetron), MN-166 (ibudilast), CMND-100, BP1.3656, Pear-009, CYB003, Nezavist, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, ASP8062, KT 110, Ibudilast, AD04, and others

The Alcohol Use Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more affected with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) as compared to females

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol consumption despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses a range of drinking behaviors, from mild to severe, and is sometimes referred to as alcoholism.

Alcohol Use Disorder Market

The dynamics of the Alcohol Use Disorder market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Alcohol use disorders are an important cause of morbidity and mortality. Despite the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) recommendations that medications be considered for patients with alcohol dependence, the mainstay of treatment has been counseling”

Alcohol Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alcohol Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alcohol Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Alcohol Use Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Alcohol Use Disorder

Alcohol Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alcohol Use Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alcohol Use Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

CORT 118335 (miricorilant): Corcept Therapeutics

MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

CMND-100: Clearmind Medicine

BP1.3656: Bioprojet

Pear-009: Pear Therapeutics

CYB003: Cybin

Nezavist: Lohocla Research

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

PT150: Pop Test Oncology

DCR-AUD: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

ASP8062: Astellas Pharma

KT 110: Kinnov Therapeutics

Ibudilast: MediciNova

AD04 : Adial Pharmaceuticals

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness

Increasing research and development

Initiative taken by market players

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Market Barriers

Less Treatment Utilization

Side Effects of the Current Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies

Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Alcohol Use Disorder current marketed and Alcohol Use Disorder emerging therapies

Alcohol Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Alcohol Use Disorder market drivers and Alcohol Use Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Alcohol Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alcohol Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

