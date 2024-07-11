BREAKING THE BIAS OF ENGLISH: How English Disempowers Women and How to Fix it in ONLY SIX WORDS!
Vivian R. Probst draws our attention to an injustice that has hidden in plain sight, right under our noses for centuries—the inherent bias and masculinity of the English language. Using JUST SIX WORDS, she methodically and deftly makes her point in a way that both convinces and inspires readers.
About the Book
English holds the top spot as the most commonly spoken language because of its prevalent use as a second language. Therefore, addressing the obvious bias in this language is a worthy cause that, frankly, should have been done decades ago.
Probst has managed quite a feat in her book, Breaking The Bias of English: How English Disempowers Women And How To Fix It in ONLY SIX WORDS!, as she uses one of life’s most basic approaches—language—to push for change! She makes it clear right from the start that this is not another “feminist” book but rather a call for equality, emphasizing the need for a “WE” approach to the English language, throughout the book.
The SIX words she uses, bring the inherent bias and masculinity of English into sharp focus, emphasizing how the “he” code in English has subconsciously held women bound for ages. More importantly, she suggests how women can reclaim their voices with just six minor word changes!
Probst assures, “Within these pages, you’ll discover how masculine English is, and I’ll show you, from a linguist’s perspective, how simple it is to rectify it. English must respect us equally to become a ‘we’ language, drawing us together with words in a way previously unknown to us. Therefore, my mission and motto is: ‘WEnglish for WEquality.’”
“Any reader concerned about bias, prejudice, women’s issues, or social change will find this book compelling and worth reading”—D. Donovan for Midwest Book Review
About the Author
Vivian Probst is a linguist, award-winning author, and an indefatigable researcher. During the past fifteen years she has designed a way to neutralize English with one word), while giving us some words of our own. She calls it “WEnglish for WEquality.”
Probst spent over thirty years as a national consultant, teaching complex tax regulations for a government-regulated housing program known as I.RC. Section 42 before she took up the challenge to make English respectful of both women and men.
Find her at VivianProbst.com and WEnglishforWEquality.com
About the publisher
LifeMark Press is a publishing company located in Neenah, Wisconsin.
Breaking The Bias of English is now available in both e-book and print versions on Amazon.
Vivian Probst
