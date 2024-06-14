DelphianLogic Honoured as a 2024 Training Industry Top Learning Services Watch List Company

DelphianLogic announced its inclusion on the prestigious 2024 Training Industry Top Learning Services Watch List.

PUNE, NOT APPLICABLE, INDIA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leading provider of award-winning learning solutions, today announced its inclusion on the prestigious 2024 Training Industry Top Learning Services Watch List. This marks the second time in three years that DelphianLogic has received this recognition, solidifying their position as a frontrunner in the learning services industry. This achievement follows a string of accolades from Brandon Hall Group Awards, Apex Awards, LearnX Awards, Learning Excellence Awards, and more.

The Training Industry Top Learning Services Watch List recognises companies that demonstrate exceptional potential in the Learning Services sector. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation process, considering factors like:

-Breadth and quality of learning services offered

-Industry visibility, innovation, and impact

-Client representation and satisfaction

-Business performance and growth

"We are once again humbled by the opportunity to showcase the transformative power of our learning services," said Saurabh Ganguli, Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication of our DelphianLogic team, and a sincere thank you to our valued clients for placing their trust in us. Together, we are fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, driving meaningful impact within their organisations."

“The 2024 Learning Services Watch List represents a unique and emerging set of companies that also provide strong and capable solutions to meet market demands and help solve business needs for their clients,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies provide their clients with comprehensive solutions, utilizing different learning strategies and solutions to satisfy the needs of their clients and learners.”

DelphianLogic breaks the mould of traditional learning services. They partner with organisations to design impactful learning experiences that empower learners and drive business for organisations. In addition, DelphianLogic offers a wide range of services, from custom-built learning programs to operational excellence guidance, ensuring a comprehensive approach that caters to each client's specific needs.

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 2000 successful projects, a 150+-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here’s to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!