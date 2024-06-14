Proba Now a Member of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) to Promote Sustainable Agriculture Practices
Proba joins International Fertilizer Association to advance sustainable practices and accelerate decarbonization in the global fertilizer sector.AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proba is pleased to announce its new membership with the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), an organization dedicated to collaboratively pushing sustainable practices within the global fertilizer industry with its 480+ members across 80 countries. This partnership aligns with Proba's commitment to accelerating decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors, such as the chemical industry and agriculture.
Proba’s Approach to Sustainable Fertilizers
Through this membership, Proba will provide insights and best practices for carbon reduction and avoidance strategies within the fertilizer sector. It hopes to engage with IFA members to develop and implement effective protocols for quantifying and verifying emission reductions. Proba facilitates access to carbon finance to improve the business case for scalable climate action and decarbonized supply chains. Additionally, Proba will engage relevant stakeholders, ensure alignment with international standards, and foster market transparency.
Benefits of Proba’s Membership with IFA
Proba's association with IFA will enable the company to gain access to a comprehensive repository of research and best practices in sustainable fertilizer manufacturing and use, working with a network of industry professionals dedicated to sustainable agriculture.
About the International Fertilizer Association (IFA)
The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) was founded in 1927 and is the only global fertilizer association, with over 480 members from more than 80 countries and a mission to promote the efficient and responsible production, distribution and use of plant nutrients. This mission plays a critical role in helping to feed the world sustainably. IFA represents providers of plant nutrition solutions.
Members include fertilizer producers, traders and distributors, as well as their associations, service providers to the industry, research organizations, AgTech startups and non-governmental organizations.
For more information about the International Fertilizer Association, please visit (https://www.fertilizer.org/).
About Proba
For hard-to-abate sectors, Proba offers an innovative insetting solution through the creation of verified impact units, pushing to decarbonize supply chains whilst improving the business case of sustainability projects.
For more information about Proba and its offerings, please visit (https://proba.earth/).
