Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Inks and Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the packaging inks and coatings market size is predicted to reach $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

The growth in the packaging inks and coatings market is due to the growing popularity of e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest packaging inks and coatings market share. Major players in the packaging inks and coatings market include Fujifilm Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Arkema S.A, Axalta Coatings Systems, Sun Chemical, ALTANA AG, Flint Group, Sakata INX Corporatio.

Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Segments

1. By Type: Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Paper

2. By Application: Advertising, Electronic, Retail, Other Applications

3. By End-user: Cosmetics, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Other End-Users

4. By Geography: The global packaging inks and coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Packaging inks and coatings are specialized materials that are applied to different types of packaging substrates, including paper, plastic, or metal. The primary purpose is to provide color and graphical elements and create protective layers that enhance durability, barrier properties, and tactile qualities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Characteristics

3. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

