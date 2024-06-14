Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Attends Street Theater Program

On June 8th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, was invited to attend the Street Theater Program organized by the Liberia-China Friendship Organization (LICFO) in the Peaceful Island Community in Monrovia. The program is designed to show movies to local residents free of charge. Mr. Siafa G. Sheriff, President of LICFO, and the leadership of the Peace Island Community attended the event.

Recalling his childhood experience of watching outdoor movies in the countryside, Ambassador Yin expressed his affinity for attending this event. Ambassador Yin also said that screening movies for the local residents can help improve their lives and promote cultural exchanges between China and Liberia; he thanked LICFO for its contribution in this regard and looked forward to them continuing this series of programs; and wished the people of Liberia a better life.

Mr. Sheriff and the leadership of the Peace Island Community thanked the Chinese side for its support in organizing the program, saying that the Liberian people have benefited from the friendly cooperation between Liberia and China. They are willing to continue their efforts to develop the friendly relations between the two countries.

The LICFO also played a short video highlighting the achievements of the friendly cooperation between the two countries, which drew applause from the audience.