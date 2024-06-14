Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: POWER OUTAGE THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

STATE OF HAWAI’I | KA MOKU’ ĀINA O HAWAI’I

 

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES | KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

 KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DEPUTY COMPTROLLER

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

 POWER OUTAGE THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 13, 2024

HONOLULU – This morning multiple power outages have occurred throughout downtown Honolulu affecting multiple state buildings including but not limited to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimoku, Kamamalu, Keoneana, State Office Tower, No 1. Capitol, and Kekaunaoha Buildings.  State offices in these buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

###

For information contact:

Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services

Email: [email protected]

