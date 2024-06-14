Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Electronic Logging Device Market Report 2024

Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The electronic logging device market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electronic logging device market size is predicted to reach $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the electronic logging device market is due to the increasing demand for electronics in the automotive industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electronic logging device market share. Major players in the electronic logging device market include Trimble Transportation, Omnitracs LLC, Teletrac Navman Ltd., Geotab Inc., Donlen Corporation, Verizon Connect, Blue Ink Tech.

Electronic Logging Device Market Segments
• By Component: Telematics Unit, Display, Other Components
• By Form Factor Type: Embedded, Integrated
• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Truck, Bus
• By Geography: The global electronic logging device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9222&type=smp

Electronic logging device (ELD) is an electronic tool that assist licensed truck drivers and private motor carriers to measure their hours of operation. Electronic logging device is furnished with inbuilt gyroscopes, GPS tracking and accelerometers and it measures hours of service, drive time, duty status, real time GPS location, engine load and speed, fuel efficiency, Idling, mileage for diagnostics and fault codes and Safety-related events, like harsh braking or collisions.

Read More On The Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-logging-device-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electronic Logging Device Market Characteristics
3. Electronic Logging Device Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electronic Logging Device Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electronic Logging Device Market Size And Growth
……
27. Electronic Logging Device Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Electronic Logging Device Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Synthetic Food Market

You just read:

Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Decentralized Finance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author