Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electronic logging device market size is predicted to reach $17.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.
The growth in the electronic logging device market is due to the increasing demand for electronics in the automotive industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electronic logging device market share. Major players in the electronic logging device market include Trimble Transportation, Omnitracs LLC, Teletrac Navman Ltd., Geotab Inc., Donlen Corporation, Verizon Connect, Blue Ink Tech.
Electronic Logging Device Market Segments
• By Component: Telematics Unit, Display, Other Components
• By Form Factor Type: Embedded, Integrated
• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Truck, Bus
• By Geography: The global electronic logging device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electronic logging device (ELD) is an electronic tool that assist licensed truck drivers and private motor carriers to measure their hours of operation. Electronic logging device is furnished with inbuilt gyroscopes, GPS tracking and accelerometers and it measures hours of service, drive time, duty status, real time GPS location, engine load and speed, fuel efficiency, Idling, mileage for diagnostics and fault codes and Safety-related events, like harsh braking or collisions.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electronic Logging Device Market Characteristics
3. Electronic Logging Device Market Trends And Strategies
4. Electronic Logging Device Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Electronic Logging Device Market Size And Growth
……
27. Electronic Logging Device Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Electronic Logging Device Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
