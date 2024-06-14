Graph Database Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Graph Database Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Graph Database Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the graph database market size is predicted to reach $7.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%.

The growth in the graph database market is due to the increase in demand for graph analytics in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). North America region is expected to hold the largest graph database market share. Major players in the graph database market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Amazon Web Services Inc., DataStax Inc., Stardog Union Inc.

Graph Database Market Segments

• By Type: RDF, Labeled Property Graph

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application Type: Consumer Analytics, Deep Learning, Regulatory Compliance, Recommendation Engines, Identity and Access Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global graph database market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A graph database is a customized platform for building and managing graphs. These database systems connect specific data points (nodes) and generate relationships (edges) in the form of graphs, which can then be queried by the user. It is used to give an understanding of the more realistic facts.

The main types of graph databases are RDF and labelled property graphs. A labelled property graph refers to a type of graph database, LPG-style databases, in which the graph is comprised of nodes and relationships. The components are software and services, that are deployed in cloud and on-premises. The various applications involved consumer analytics, deep learning, regulatory compliance, recommendation engines, identity and access management, fraud detection, supply chain management, and other applications, which are used by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and other end-users.

