More funding to support exporters as SA tops nation’s trade stats again

With South Australia’s export growth continuing to lead the nation, the Malinauskas Government has committed to delivering more funding to Food South Australia (Food SA) to support our state’s exporters through a range of novel trade-related programs and initiatives as part of a four-year agreement.

A new and improved partnership with the state’s peak industry body is set to see a range of initiatives delivered, aimed at increasing export sales for the industry to more than $3 billion by 2027.

The additional funding will allow South Australia’s exporters to take part in international delegations, attend domestic tradeshows, and to meet with leading global food and beverage importers brought to the state on Food SA-coordinated familiarisation visits.

This announcement comes as South Australia, for the fourth month in a row, is the only state to experience export growth.

South Australia’s overall merchandise exports grew by 2.6 per cent in the year to April, against a nationwide decline of more than 10 per cent, as the state’s trade with the United States hit the $2 billion mark for the first time, up 38 per cent.

In addition, the Chinese export market has grown by 42 per cent over the past 12 months – now valued at $3.9 billion – as wine and barley exports continue to recover following the lifting of tariffs, with the Malinauskas Government delivering a $1.85 million package to support the state’s wine exporters to get back into market.

Food SA works to support and sustain the state’s food and beverage industry by helping businesses of all sizes to grow their markets, business capabilities and capacity, and industry connections. Food SA is independent, industry-led and membership-based.

For further information about how the Department for Trade and Investment supports South Australian companies to export, visit www.export.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We’re seeing repeated evidence that there is a global palate for SA’s incredible food and beverage offerings, and by committing our support to Food SA, we are able to extend the reach of our export services to more SA companies.

We’re the only state growing exports and we want to keep growing. Partnerships like this provide us with the opportunity to grow the state’s economy, and to increase our presence nationally and internationally.

Food South Australia provides a fantastic platform for South Australian food and beverage exporters to leverage networks, programs and initiatives to grow their businesses and increase their national and international footprint.

Attributable to Ray Borda, Chair, Food South Australia

Food South Australia are delighted to see the re-establishment of our long-standing industry-government collaboration through this four-year food and beverage trade development program agreement, paving the way for a stronger future in our sector.

Food SA members and the broader food and beverage industry are winners out of this program announcement, which coordinates the trade development activities of both Food SA and the Department for Trade and Investment. It is a comprehensive program covering domestic and international market development, which continues to support the South Australian Export Strategy, the delivery of business capability development, and celebrates our iconic food and beverage producers through the South Australian Premier’s Food and Beverage Industry Awards.

In addition, through the exciting TradeStart Export Advisory Residency at Food SA, we will be creating even more trade opportunities for food and beverage businesses, with the team also looking forward to continuing to build opportunities for businesses to grow, sustainably.

Attributable to Sam Tucker, Owner/Managing Director, Tucker’s Natural

I am pleased that Food South Australia and DTI are working in partnership to support the growth of local family businesses like ours in domestic and international markets. As a member of the South Australia Food and Beverage Export Strategy steering group I have contributed to an industry-led strategy for South Australian trade development.

Tucker’s Natural have previously sold our award-winning crackers in the high value USA specialty and natural food markets, with access gained through our industry partnerships with Food South Australia and DTI. We look forward to achieving this again through this exciting program. In South Australia, we need to be work together to access and grow markets around the world.

Attributable to Luca Scalzi, Director, Pure Origins

At Pure Origins, we are delighted to hear of the recent trade development program agreement between Food South Australia and the Department for Trade and Investment.

Having both Food South Australia and DTI work together to support us and other businesses gives us the opportunity to continue to grow both our domestic and international export markets. In a constant evolving food and beverage sector, introducing a new range of services and programs to support is vital for our business.

In the past we have worked closely with both Food SA and DTI to introduce our premium range of Australian honey into the US market with great success. We still see plenty more opportunities to expand into this important international market and others with the support of the trade development program.