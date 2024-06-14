EMU Keeps Strengthening Its Technological Infrastructure

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues strengthening its technological infrastructure with Eduroam (Education Roaming) network it has joined in 2012 in consequence of its collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK). At the end of May 2024, EMU became the educational institution with the largest Eduroam network on the island, with 900 access points, by also procuring the RADIUS server that enables connectivity.

By using wireless network security standards, Eduroam aims to facilitate seamless network access for users from member institutions when they visit other educational institutions. Through this service, EMU students and staff can connect to the internet for free at any Eduroam member university, just as they would at EMU. Originating in Europe, Eduroam has expanded to 104 countries globally, achieving 7.5 billion authentications in 2023.

With the Eduroam slogan of “Sign-in Once, Access Wherever You Are”, all wireless network members of EMU can monitor the workableness of the Eduroam service around Turkey via http://eduroam.org.tr/monitor.php webpage.

Running the project on behalf of EMU, EMU Information Technologies Directorate, Computer Networks Unit Manager Yusuf Küçük stated that EMU is among top 10 universities in Turkey in terms of the size of Eduroam network.

The Eduroam (Education Roaming) project, based on the most secure encryption and authentication standards available today, was launched in 2002 by TERENA, the Trans-European Research and Education Networking Association, to connect universities and research centers in the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Portugal, Croatia, and the United Kingdom in the easiest and most reliable way. Detailed information about Eduroam can be found at https://www.eduroam.org/