Poets Meeting Event Held in Collaboration with EMU and ‘TURKSOY’

In collaboration with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosted a poets meeting event titled “Poems Dedicated to Magtymguly Pyragy” which was held on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. As part of TURKSOY Poets Meeting, the event was organized in honor of Magtymguly Pyragy, a great poet and thinker from the Turkic world, on the 300th anniversary of his birth.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, TURKSOY Assistant Secretary General Sayit Yusuf, Director of the TRNC Department of Culture Şirin Zaimağaoğlu, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren and Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, and poem enthusiasts attended the event.

Delivering a speech at the event, the Director of TRNC Department of Culture Zaimağaoğlu stated that the events organized by TURKSOY in TRNC hold both political and artistic significance. Highlighting their greatest wish for an increase in such events, Zaimağaoğlu emphasized their ongoing collaboration with EMU and expressed their commitment to continue working together. Providing information about upcoming events planned in collaboration with EMU, Zaimağaoğlu underscored their dedication to furthering efforts in the arts.

In his speech, TURKSOY Assistant Secretary General Sayit Yusuf expressed their contentment on organising the said event within the collaboration with EMU. Yusuf also presented information about TURKSOY and Magtymguly Pyragy, stating that Pyragy’s suggestions shed light on our pathways. Noting that their cultural and artistic endeavours with EMU are to continue, Yusuf hoped the event to be beneficial for all.

Expressing the university’s contentement in hosting the event “Poems Dedicated to Magtymguly Pyragy” in collaboration with TURKSOY, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç welcomed everyone attending the event. Noting that EMU is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that EMU is a reference point in higher education and a source of pride for the country. Highlighting EMU’s commitment not only to quality education but also to artistic and cultural activities, Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized EMU’s efforts to organize events that bring students together with art and culture.

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented TURKSOY Assistant Secretary General Yusuf a silver plate. On the other hand, all poets attending and contributing to the event were presented with appreciation plaques. Moreover, Yusuf presented Prof. Dr. Kılıç and Zaimağaoğlu presents.

The event continued with a poetry and music recital titled after Pyragy’s concise statement “Yüz Tümenden Yeğdir Nice Sözler Var” (A hundred gatherings are inferior to a single word of wisdom), featuring distinguished Turkish poets Mahmut Hasgül, İlter Yeşilay, and Kenan Yavuzarslan, as well as poets from Northern Cyprus Beste Sakallı and Dr. Arif Albayrak presenting their own poems.

The collaboration protocol between EMU and TURKSOY, previously signed to enhance cultural interaction, scientific research, and education fields, was renewed at the EMU Rector’s Office on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and on behalf of TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Assistant Secretary General Sayit Yusuf signed the renewed protocol. The signing ceremony was attended by EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe and Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, as well as the Coordinator of Institutional Development and International Academic Affairs Office, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cahit Ezel. The protocol aims to conduct scientific research related to Turkish culture, carry out joint projects in education, promote mutual collaboration, and foster development in these areas.

Delivering a speech at the signing ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that EMU is a recognized academic institution known for its achievements, which are reflected in its education. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç underlined their commitment to artistic and cultural endeavors as well. Expressing pride in collaborating with a strong institution like TURKSOY, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed belief that the collaboration protocol would bring new opportunities

In his speech, TURKSOY Assistant Secretary General Sayif Yusuf provided information about TURKSOY and expressed that they convey the historic richness and cultural values of TURKSOY to the Turkish world. Stressing that Turkish culture is a vast treasure, Yusuf highlighted that Cyprus also possesses deep cultural richness. Expressing happiness in collaborating with EMU, recognized as the best educational institution in Northern Cyprus and engaged in international-level initiatives, Yusuf emphasized his belief that they would achieve even greater accomplishments together. Following the signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented a distinctive gift from EMU to Yusuf and the TURKSOY team.