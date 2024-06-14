Innovation & Technology Cooperation webinar series 1: Trademarks in the metaverse, perspectives from Japan and Europe

Trademarks in the metaverse, perspectives from Japan and Europe

As technological developments leap forwards, an interactive digital space or metaverse is being created.

With people expected to spend more time in such spaces, goods and services that are now offered in the physical world also find their way to the digital one.

In this context, the present webinar aims to discuss the use of trademarks in the metaverse, exploring when and how trademark law is applicable.

We will focus on bring both a Japanese and EU-perspective to the table, presenting what classes and goods are appropriate for goods and services in the metaverse, and when applying for a trademark in such classes makes sense in the first place.

The webinar is particularly dedicated to:

European and Japanese companies interested in registering trademarks “in the metaverse”

Everyone interested in the evolution of IPRs in the metaverse

Programme:

Introduction

Experts’ presentation

Q&A Session

Conclusion

Speakers:

Yoko Sasaki, Patent Attorney, Sonoda & Kobayashi IP Law

Yoko Sasaki is a Japanese Patent and Trademark Attorney at Sonoda & Kobayashi, specializing in IP prosecution and trademark-related matters in Japan and abroad. With a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and over 10 years of experience as an application engineer at Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies, she brings technical expertise to her legal practice.

Marianna Kondás, IP Cooperation Specalist, EUIPO

Marianna is a lawyer with over 10 years of experience in various trade mark examination fields at the EUIPO. She also worked on legislative proposals at the European Commission in Brussels for several years. Currently she is responsible for cooperation with Japan and the TM5 forum at the EUIPO International Cooperation Service.

Moderator: Luca Escoffier, Project Manager of the EU-Japan Technology Transfer Helpdesk, EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation

Organizer: EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation

