eWeLink Introduces Android Auto Support, Enhancing Smart Home Automation on the Road
The new features brings more possibilities on the Android Auto screen to users of the eWeLink AIoT platform.
eWeLink smart home launches Android Auto support, enabling smart home control directly from car consoles for enhanced convenience.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWeLink, a leader in smart home technology, announced the release of its Android Auto support.
This feature marks another step in eWeLink’s mission to improve user experience, following the successful launch of CarPlay and other in-vehicle integrations, now extending to over 200 million Android Auto-supported cars.
With Android Auto support, Users can now easily manage their smart home devices from their car’s console displays. These integrations highlight eWeLink’s dedication to providing solutions that fit into the modern lifestyle.
Key features of eWeLink’s Android Auto support include:
● Seamless Smart Home Control: Manage lights, switches, thermostats, and other eWeLink smart home devices directly from the Android Auto screen via scenes.
● Automation on the Go: Activate manual scenes such as the "Return Home" scene to ensure a warm welcome, with lights, temperature, and other settings pre-adjusted to user preferences.
● Voice Commands: Use Google Assistant on supported vehicles to control eWeLink smart home devices, ensuring hands-free convenience and safety while driving.
● Family Sharing: Share control of automation scenes with family members, ensuring users in the household can enjoy the convenience of in-car smart home control.
“This integration with Android Auto is a major advancement in smart home convenience,” said a spokesperson for eWeLink. “We are committed to delivering solutions that seamlessly integrate into our users’ lives. By offering smart home control through their car’s displays, we provide unmatched ease and operational fluidity.”
With the latest app version 5.7, Android Auto support is now available through the eWeLink Advanced Plan, a pack designed for those seeking an enhanced eWeLink smart home experience. The plan includes advanced features like web-based device management UI, extended device sharing capability, and eWeLink CAST – a sleek dashboard for device control everywhere.
About eWeLink
eWeLink is a notable AIoT platform in the smart home industry, committed to providing users with a seamless and convenient smart home experience. The AIoT platform excels in compatibility, effortlessly working with a wide range of voice assistants and smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT, among others. This extensive interoperability allows users to connect and control eWeLink-supported devices across various ecosystems easily.
CoolKit (Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd.), the company behind eWeLink, is known for offering comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise encompasses advanced hardware, embedded software development, streamlined production processes, thorough testing, and continuous feature enhancement. As a leader in the AIoT industry, CoolKit is dedicated to accelerating the development and launch of AIoT products for its OEM partners, providing efficient and cost-effective solutions that facilitate quick and successful market entry.
