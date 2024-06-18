Meagan Elieff, Creator of The Modern Day Wife, Competing in International Pageants as Mrs. Toronto International 2024
Meagan Elieff, founder of Modern Day Wife, vies for Mrs. International 2024, aiming to empower women and strengthen communities.TORONTO, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meagan Elieff, the visionary founder of Modern Day Wife (MDW), announces her participation as Mrs. Toronto International 2024, leveraging her platform to advocate for women's empowerment and stress reduction through community support.
Founded in 2018, Modern Day Wife provides a comprehensive support system for modern women striving to excel in their careers, relationships, and home life. The platform was born out of Elieff's personal challenges during her husband's battle with Crohn's disease, recognizing the absence of a community that offered practical tools and resources for women juggling multiple life roles.
As Mrs. Toronto International 2024, Elieff is set to enhance her mission to build strong women, leaders, and communities. She aims to use the international stage to promote MDW’s initiatives, which reach over 300,000 women monthly through various media platforms including a bi-annual IT Box, a blog, and a quarterly E-Magazine.
The relevance of MDW has grown significantly as studies reveal that 82% of American women experience stress multiple times a month, primarily due to the overwhelming demands of family responsibilities, caregiving, and work obligations. Modern Day Wife steps in by offering educational resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help women manage these pressures effectively.
"In today’s fast-paced world, the need for a supportive network is more critical than ever," said Elieff. "MDW not only connects women but also empowers them to lead balanced and fulfilling lives."
Elieff continues to share her vision and solutions internationally through personal and professional social media platforms, podcasts, a print magazine, and various speaking engagements. In collaboration with organizations like Dress for Success, she is dedicated to aiding women in achieving economic independence and navigating the complexities of modern life.
As she prepares for the upcoming International Pageants, Elieff remains committed to her cause, stating, "Competing as Mrs. Toronto International 2024 is not just about the title, but about amplifying the voice of every woman who strives to do it all."
Modern Day Wife is a global membership and lifestyle company that supports women in achieving success across all facets of life. With a focus on community, education, and empowerment, MDW offers a variety of resources designed to help women thrive in both their personal and professional lives.
Meagan Elieff is a speaker, influencer, and event producer known for her commitment to elevating women globally. With a background in Public Relations and Merchandising, she has a proven track record in creating impactful community engagements and promoting female empowerment through innovative platforms.
