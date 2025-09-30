Celebrate Art, Culture & Community at Sarasota Art and Dance Night!

Sarasota Art and Dance Night Logo

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 18, 2025, Sarasota will once again become the canvas and stage when Sarasota Art and Dance Night returns to the Art Ovation Hotel. This highly anticipated event blends the vibrancy of the city’s art scene with the elegance of live dance, gourmet dining, and philanthropic giving. What began as a celebration of artistry has grown into one of Sarasota’s most dynamic evenings, uniting artists, dancers, art lovers, local businesses under one roof.The evening features a visual art exhibition curated in partnership with Art Center Sarasota, showcasing regional artists whose works reflect the diversity and spirit of Sarasota’s creative community. Guests will enjoy live performances throughout the night, beginning with a Rising Stars showcase, followed by an artist talk, and culminating in the spectacular Main Show — a professional showcase of dancers and performers from across the region. The Main Show will include world-class performances by Kakha Turiashvili, Sanda Lungu, Ben Jacobs, Sarasota Contemporary Dance, and many more, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the very best of Sarasota’s artistic talent on one stage. The program is enhanced by an available VIP gourmet dinner that sets the tone for an elegant night of culture and connection.Adding purpose to the celebration, the event’s silent auction will benefit Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, supporting plant research and conservation, educational programs, and the preservation of Sarasota’s natural beauty and history. Organizers emphasize that the event is more than entertainment — it’s an investment in community and culture.“Sarasota Art and Dance Night is about bringing the community together in a celebration of culture, movement, and creativity.” Says producer Susan Szantosi of Vividiance, and creative force behind the event. “This event is a chance to witness extraordinary performances while also supporting the future of the arts in Sarasota. It’s a night that truly reflects the soul of our city.”Doors open for VIP and Rising Star guests at 3:45 pm, with the Rising Star show beginning at 4:00 pm. An artist talk follows at 5:15 pm, leading into the Main Show from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. The evening concludes with social dancing until 10:00 pm, ensuring the night ends on a high note. Ticket levels range from VIP full show access with dinner to General Admission main show only or Social/Dance access only, making the event accessible to a wide range of guests.In addition to ticket sales and the silent auction, sponsorship opportunities are still available for local businesses and community partners who want to support the arts while gaining meaningful exposure at one of Sarasota’s premier cultural gatherings.Sarasota Art and Dance Night isn’t just a party; it’s a platform for visual and performing artists to shine, a gathering place for art lovers, and a vital fundraiser that strengthens Sarasota’s cultural identity. It underlines Sarasota’s reputation as a thriving arts hub and connects the community through creativity, generosity, and authentic experiences.Sarasota Art & Dance Night takes place on October 18, 2025, at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, FL. Doors open at 3:45 pm for VIP and Rising Star guests, and the event continues through 10:00 pm with dinner, performances, and social dancing. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, visit www.sarasotaartanddance.com or contact Susan at 941-894-4168 / contact@sarasotaartanddance.com.High-resolution photos, artist bios, vendor information, and performance schedules are available to media upon request. The event invites media partners to interview artists, preview the exhibition, and cover the performances live.Event Contact Information and SupportSusan SzantosiVividiance LLC941-894-4168Susan@vividiance.com

