Open Banking, Open Issues

As we wait for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to adopt its Final Rule on Personal Financial Data Rights, commercial and contractual innovations in open banking continue apace.  The environment is highly dynamic, as financial institutions and fintechs already navigate a landscape that's apt to be reshaped by the CFPB's rulemaking in ways we can only guess at from last year's proposal. Thus, there's a need for an overview that's comprehensive and expert.

In this webinar, Kara Trowell (Associate, Privacy and Security), Mike Borgia (Partner, Privacy and Security) and Amit Aulakh (Counsel, Technology) explore the evolution of open banking in the U.S. and the new regulatory landscape. Their discussion includes a brief overview of the evolution of open banking in the U.S., an examination of how CFPB's rule may – and may not – change that landscape for financial institutions, and insights on how those considerations are being addressed in open banking deals.

