The AI Executive Order: Taking Stock and Looking Ahead

The Presiden's October 30, 2023 Executive Order (EO) on artificial intelligence (AI) advances a whole-of-government approach to promote AI safety and responsibility. Ambitious and sweeping, the EO, among other things, establishes principles to guide future regulatory frameworks and directs numerous federal agencies to develop AI standards and policies.

The first session includes a panel of federal policymakers from key affected agencies to discuss how they have implemented the EO, their ongoing and future work to meet the EO's milestones, and their assessment of related issues, such as the latest thinking around the federal government's use of AI. The second session brings together a cross-section of stakeholders from industry to discuss how the EO is changing their outlook on assorted issues of business and legal risk, including commercial priorities, compliance, and best practices, and future legislative or regulatory changes.

