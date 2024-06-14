Business Opportunities for Civil Society Organizations
Description
Join us for an information session on Business Opportunities for Civil Society Organizations. These sessions are created for civil society organizations. They will cover ADB as an institution, ADB’s work with civil society, and how civil society organizations can identify and bid on international development projects with ADB.
Please fill out the registration form and choose the time slot that is convenient for you. Following registration, an email will be sent to you with a calendar invitation. Each session will run for roughly 90 minutes.
Target participants
Civil society organizations
How to register
Register here to join the event.
Costs
Free
Event organizers / partners
NGO & Civil Society Center, ADB