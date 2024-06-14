Description

Join us for an information session on Business Opportunities for Civil Society Organizations. These sessions are created for civil society organizations. They will cover ADB as an institution, ADB’s work with civil society, and how civil society organizations can identify and bid on international development projects with ADB.

Please fill out the registration form and choose the time slot that is convenient for you. Following registration, an email will be sent to you with a calendar invitation. Each session will run for roughly 90 minutes.

Target participants

Civil society organizations

How to register

Register here to join the event.

Costs

Free

Event organizers / partners

NGO & Civil Society Center, ADB