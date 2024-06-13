Two-week nighttime lane closure on Keawe Street

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of the upcoming two-week schedule for overnight, single lane closures along the state-owned portion of Keawe Street adjacent to the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000).

The northbound lane on Keawe Street between the Lahaina Bypass and Kupuohi Street will be closed at 9 p.m. each night and reopen at 5:30 a.m. the next day, beginning Monday night, June 17 at 9 p.m. with the work ending Friday morning, June 21 at 5:30 a.m. The work will continue from Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. with the work ending Friday morning, June 28, at 5:30 a.m. No work is scheduled on weekends.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating lane control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. There will be signs and personnel to direct motorists at both ends of the work area.

The closures are necessary for work on the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia workforce housing project along Keawe Street. Crews will be working on a utility crossing concrete patch on Keawe Street. This is permitted work for the project. Notices for future work will be issued when those permits are reviewed/approved. For more information on Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia, click here.

###