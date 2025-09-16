Public Invited to Community Informational Meeting for Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport Master Plan Update

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2025 in Airports News

KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is conducting a community informational meeting for the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) Master Plan Update. The meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway.

The master plan is the long-range planning document used to guide future improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. The purpose of the meeting is to provide the community with information about the project’s goals and objectives, present draft aviation activity forecast results, and receive feedback from the community.

For project information, please visit www.koamasterplanupdate.com, or contact Ms. Melanie Barroga, HDOT Airports Planner, 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, HI 96819-1880; phone: 808-838-8817; or email: [email protected].

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Barroga as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

