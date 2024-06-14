ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 14-17) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – A stretch of northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale and sections of State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed this weekend for freeway improvement projects. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following restrictions are in place June 14-17:
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for lighting installation (widening project). Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street/Pima Road closed. Detour: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 to westbound Shea Boulevard can use northbound Scottsdale Road to Loop 101 beyond the closure. Note: The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which has been closed for reconstruction, is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (June 17).
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17). Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 plus northbound SR 143 closed between I-10 and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 17) for construction. Both Loop 202 ramps to southbound SR 143 closed. Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 and/or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach destinations including 44th Street/Sky Harbor Airport. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three left lanes between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Southern Avenue in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to southbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane.
- US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions at Greenfield Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 15) for bridge work. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 14-15) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 17). Detour: Drivers on Loop 303 or Sonoran Desert Drive can use either northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to reach I-17.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.