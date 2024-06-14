ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 14-17) - Phoenix Area

, which has been closed for reconstruction, is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (June 17).

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard

: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 to westbound Shea Boulevard can use northbound Scottsdale Road to Loop 101 beyond the closure.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street/Pima Road closed.

10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive

Eastbound I-10 narrowed

to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(June 17) for construction.

Westbound I-10 narrowed

to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street

and

westbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(June 17). Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed. For more information visit:

i10BroadwayCurve.com